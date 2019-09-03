Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,610 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Patrick Industries worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the first quarter worth $202,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the second quarter worth $210,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 53,288.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the second quarter worth $226,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director M Scott Welch bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $390,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 45,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total value of $2,102,048.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

PATK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. TheStreet cut Patrick Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Patrick Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Patrick Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Patrick Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.40.

NASDAQ:PATK traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,755. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.22. The company has a market capitalization of $862.62 million, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.32 and a twelve month high of $67.50.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $613.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.33 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 4.43%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Patrick Industries Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

