Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Federal Signal in the first quarter worth $42,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Federal Signal in the first quarter worth $56,000. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in Federal Signal in the first quarter worth $74,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Federal Signal in the first quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Federal Signal in the first quarter worth $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on FSS shares. ValuEngine cut Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

In other Federal Signal news, Director Dennis J. Martin sold 47,734 shares of Federal Signal stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $1,449,681.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 206,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,271,951.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard R. Mudge sold 10,000 shares of Federal Signal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $295,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,586,501. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FSS stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.29. The stock had a trading volume of 9,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,160. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.55. Federal Signal Co. has a 52 week low of $18.59 and a 52 week high of $32.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $324.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.40 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is presently 22.38%.

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

