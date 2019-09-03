Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Acquires 4,720 Shares of First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 0.31% of First Choice Bancorp worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 450.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 10.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 1.1% in the second quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 228,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Choice Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 30.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCBP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.95. 443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,003. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. First Choice Bancorp has a one year low of $18.57 and a one year high of $28.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.77.

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.16 million during the quarter. First Choice Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 25.42%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded First Choice Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

In other news, Vice Chairman Phillip Thong acquired 7,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.24 per share, for a total transaction of $153,140.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 19,926 shares of company stock valued at $422,487. 15.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About First Choice Bancorp

First Choice Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Choice Bank that provides retail, personal, and commercial banking products and services to individuals, families, and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers interest and noninterest-bearing demand deposit, money market and savings accounts, remote deposit products, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and small business administration (SBA) and consumer loans, as well as startup funds to entrepreneurs.

