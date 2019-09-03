P & F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.10

P & F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.10 and traded as high as $7.03. P & F Industries shares last traded at $7.03, with a volume of 0 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.57 and a 200 day moving average of $8.10. The company has a market capitalization of $22.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in P & F Industries stock. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in shares of P & F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc. owned about 0.20% of P & F Industries worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About P & F Industries

P&F Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, and sells air-powered tools and accessories primarily to the retail, industrial, and automotive markets in the United States and internationally. The company designs, imports, and sells pneumatic hand tools, including sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches under the Florida Pneumatic, Universal Tool, AIRCAT, and NITROCAT names through in-house sales personnel and manufacturers' representatives to retailers, distributors, and private label customers.

