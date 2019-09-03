Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,161.97

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,161.97 and traded as high as $1,334.00. Oxford Instruments shares last traded at $1,324.00, with a volume of 17,105 shares.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,460 ($19.08) price objective on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,040 ($13.59) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 1,025 ($13.39) to GBX 1,180 ($15.42) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt lifted their price objective on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,300 ($16.99) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Oxford Instruments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,245 ($16.27).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.55, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $757.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,318 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,161.97.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.60 ($0.14) per share. This is a boost from Oxford Instruments’s previous dividend of $3.80. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Oxford Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 0.27%.

Oxford Instruments Company Profile (LON:OXIG)

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, the United Kingdom, Japan, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's Nanotechnology Tools segment provides high performance scientific imaging cameras, spectroscopy solutions, and microscopy systems for research and OEM markets; atomic force probe microscopy for materials and bioscience applications; 3D and 4D image visualization and analysis software; and nanoanalysis solutions for materials characterization and nanofabrication on scanning electron microscopes, focussed ion beams, and transmission electron microscopes.

