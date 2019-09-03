Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.78 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI) to report sales of $1.78 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Owens-Illinois’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.81 billion. Owens-Illinois reported sales of $1.73 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Owens-Illinois will report full year sales of $6.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.82 billion to $6.91 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.82 billion to $7.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Owens-Illinois.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.07). Owens-Illinois had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 39.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OI. Goldman Sachs Group raised Owens-Illinois from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Owens-Illinois from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Owens-Illinois from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Owens-Illinois from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Owens-Illinois from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.89.

Shares of OI traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.74. The company had a trading volume of 52,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,156,121. Owens-Illinois has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $20.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 3.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Owens-Illinois’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.35%.

In other Owens-Illinois news, Director Carol A. Williams purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.21 per share, for a total transaction of $122,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 60,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $741,891.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OI. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Owens-Illinois by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,229,000 after acquiring an additional 61,310 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Owens-Illinois by 3,294.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 90,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 87,431 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Owens-Illinois by 16.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,040,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,749,000 after acquiring an additional 147,331 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Owens-Illinois in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens-Illinois in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Owens-Illinois

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, teas, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

