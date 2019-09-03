Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Trading Up 2.2%

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) shares were up 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.57 and last traded at $32.57, approximately 1,152 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 5,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.88.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ørsted A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Ørsted A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Get Ørsted A/S alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.98.

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates offshore wind farms, bioenergy plants, and waste-to-energy solutions. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, Bioenergy, and Customer Solutions segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, and Taiwan.

Recommended Story: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Ørsted A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ørsted A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.