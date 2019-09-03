Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Organogenesis is a leading regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of solutions for the Advanced Wound Care and Surgical & Sports Medicine markets. “

Get Organogenesis alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Organogenesis in a research report on Monday, August 26th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. BTIG Research set a $12.00 price objective on Organogenesis and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.80.

ORGO stock opened at $4.12 on Friday. Organogenesis has a 12-month low of $3.56 and a 12-month high of $310.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.79.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $64.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Organogenesis will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Organogenesis during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Organogenesis during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Organogenesis by 134.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 23,540 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Organogenesis by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 23,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Organogenesis during the 2nd quarter valued at $694,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Organogenesis Company Profile

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Organogenesis (ORGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Organogenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organogenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.