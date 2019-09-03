Orbitcoin One Day Volume Tops $118.00 (ORB)

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 3rd. Over the last week, Orbitcoin has traded up 54.7% against the US dollar. One Orbitcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00003633 BTC on exchanges. Orbitcoin has a market cap of $1.24 million and $118.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00780859 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020417 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00240891 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00006053 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001939 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003671 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Orbitcoin Profile

ORB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2013. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official website is orbitcoin.org . Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Orbitcoin

Orbitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

