Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN) Receives $19.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Orange from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Orange alerts:

Shares of ORAN traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.16. The company had a trading volume of 278,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,503. The stock has a market cap of $40.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.49. Orange has a fifty-two week low of $14.57 and a fifty-two week high of $17.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Orange by 226.6% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orange during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Orange during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orange during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orange by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

About Orange

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

Featured Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.