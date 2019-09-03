Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN) Receives $19.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Orange from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.
Shares of ORAN traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.16. The company had a trading volume of 278,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,503. The stock has a market cap of $40.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.49. Orange has a fifty-two week low of $14.57 and a fifty-two week high of $17.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.
About Orange
Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.
Featured Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands
Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.