Opus (OPT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8.00

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. Over the last week, Opus has traded down 42.3% against the dollar. Opus has a market capitalization of $106,791.00 and $8.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Opus token can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002481 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009463 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00214129 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.13 or 0.01276122 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000595 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000150 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00087468 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00017484 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00019902 BTC.

About Opus

Opus’ genesis date was July 14th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 tokens. The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Opus’ official website is opus-foundation.org

Opus Token Trading

Opus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opus using one of the exchanges listed above.

