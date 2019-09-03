Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $7.20 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF worth $7,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.42. 10,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,107. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $45.13 and a 1-year high of $54.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.51.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

