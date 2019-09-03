Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Decreases Stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,488 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.09% of Commerce Bancshares worth $5,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CBSH. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Institutional investors own 65.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

CBSH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Raymond James lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Commerce Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.41.

Shares of CBSH traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.22. The company had a trading volume of 8,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,731. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.33. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.40 and a fifty-two week high of $72.13.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $338.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.94 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 15.02%. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.51%.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

Featured Story: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.