Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,193 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $687,546,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 858.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,115,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,045,000 after acquiring an additional 6,373,267 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,589,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,077,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,103,000.

IGSB stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,008. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $51.32 and a 12 month high of $53.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.53 and its 200-day moving average is $52.96.

