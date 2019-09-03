Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 37,791 Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 375,765 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 37,791 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $7,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 54.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 29,164,247 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $583,577,000 after purchasing an additional 10,302,503 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 4.7% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 24,890,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $498,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,744 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,513,119 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $360,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,792 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,121,959 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $442,660,000 after purchasing an additional 582,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 9.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,622,248 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $221,793,000 after purchasing an additional 939,382 shares during the last quarter. 61.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Deborah Macdonald purchased 5,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,328 shares in the company, valued at $603,830.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard D. Kinder purchased 300,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.76 per share, for a total transaction of $5,928,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 241,879,496 shares in the company, valued at $4,779,538,840.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 705,000 shares of company stock worth $14,007,550. 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James lowered Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.72 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.84.

NYSE:KMI traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.02. 194,755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,100,022. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 12-month low of $14.62 and a 12-month high of $21.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.17.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.36%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

