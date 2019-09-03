Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 380 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $7,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 140,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,298,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 61,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,774,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SRE shares. Bank of America lowered Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sempra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp started coverage on Sempra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Sempra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sempra Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.25.

Shares of SRE traded up $1.11 on Tuesday, reaching $142.74. The stock had a trading volume of 26,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,354. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.61. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $104.88 and a 12-month high of $142.91.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 10.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

