Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,601 Shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 4.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,445 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,601 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $8,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 404.8% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 1,125.0% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

NYSE PAYC traded down $1.57 on Tuesday, hitting $248.55. 7,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 552,657. The company has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $240.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.33. Paycom Software Inc has a 52-week low of $107.46 and a 52-week high of $259.71.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $169.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.88 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 38.25% and a net margin of 23.93%. Paycom Software’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

PAYC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Paycom Software from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up from $215.00) on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $246.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.79.

In other Paycom Software news, COO Jon Evans sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.47, for a total transaction of $504,987.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.84, for a total value of $5,821,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

See Also: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.