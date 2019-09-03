Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,092 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $7,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.62. 56,574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,279,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.28. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $78.44 and a 52 week high of $121.01. The company has a market cap of $43.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.38.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.32. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $28.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PSX shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Scotiabank started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.64.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

