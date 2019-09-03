Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) by 141.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 107,475 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BB&T were worth $9,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in BB&T in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BB&T by 149.2% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BB&T in the second quarter valued at $48,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BB&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BB&T by 285.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BB&T alerts:

In related news, insider David Hudson Weaver sold 21,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total transaction of $1,116,505.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BBT traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.66. 186,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,405,729. BB&T Co. has a 1-year low of $40.68 and a 1-year high of $52.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.35 and a 200-day moving average of $49.00. The stock has a market cap of $36.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.15.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. BB&T had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that BB&T Co. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. BB&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BBT. Wells Fargo & Co set a $55.00 target price on shares of BB&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of BB&T from $51.50 to $50.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $51.00 target price on shares of BB&T and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank set a $59.00 target price on shares of BB&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of BB&T from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. BB&T has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.95.

About BB&T

BB&T Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking Retail and Consumer Finance, Community Banking Commercial, Insurance Holdings, and Financial Services and Commercial Finance.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for BB&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BB&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.