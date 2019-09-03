Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,747 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 211,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.25% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $11,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 26.7% during the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.07. 362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,403. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.43. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $51.51 and a 52-week high of $56.22.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%.

Featured Story: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.