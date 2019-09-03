OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK) Stock Price Down 0.4%

OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK)’s stock price traded down 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.37 and last traded at $9.50, 8,373 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 76% from the average session volume of 35,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.54.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.38.

OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $13.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 million.

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, and consumer loans; trade financing products; letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice; and home mortgage loans.

