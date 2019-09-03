Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys 14,851 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 333.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,851 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $5,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 113,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 287,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,352,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jay Mazelsky sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total transaction of $2,584,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 9,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.86, for a total transaction of $2,386,349.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,116 shares in the company, valued at $3,196,927.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,305 shares of company stock worth $19,402,442 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America set a $300.00 price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $282.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $276.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.67.

NASDAQ:IDXX traded down $2.04 on Tuesday, reaching $287.70. The stock had a trading volume of 74,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,146. The company has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.54 and a beta of 0.85. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.11 and a 1-year high of $292.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $279.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.72.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 765.45%. The company had revenue of $620.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

