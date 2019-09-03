Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires 4,671 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,671 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $4,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 88.5% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 957,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,408,000 after purchasing an additional 449,569 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the second quarter worth approximately $45,199,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 76.0% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 447,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,018,000 after purchasing an additional 193,061 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 34.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 680,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,953,000 after purchasing an additional 176,224 shares during the period. Finally, Payden & Rygel bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the second quarter worth approximately $18,071,000. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HAS shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.17.

Hasbro stock traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.77. 15,298 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 846,623. The company has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.84 and a 12-month high of $126.87.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $984.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.91 million. Hasbro had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 30.92%. Hasbro’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 70.65%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

