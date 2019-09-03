OneRoot Network (RNT) Tops One Day Volume of $3.45 Million

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded up 14.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 3rd. In the last week, OneRoot Network has traded 31% higher against the US dollar. OneRoot Network has a total market cap of $7.20 million and approximately $3.45 million worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OneRoot Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0253 or 0.00000237 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb and OKEx.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get OneRoot Network alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00038742 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $482.61 or 0.04515295 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000200 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000068 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

OneRoot Network Profile

OneRoot Network is a token. It was first traded on December 8th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 tokens. OneRoot Network’s official website is www.oneroot.io/en . OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork

OneRoot Network Token Trading

OneRoot Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and Bithumb. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneRoot Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OneRoot Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OneRoot Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OneRoot Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OneRoot Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.