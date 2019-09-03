One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) Shares Up 6%

One Stop Systems Inc (NASDAQ:OSS)’s share price shot up 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.35 and last traded at $2.47, 5,774 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 288,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.33.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OSS. ValuEngine lowered shares of One Stop Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Noble Financial set a $4.00 target price on shares of One Stop Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of One Stop Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $36.15 million, a P/E ratio of 41.67 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 million. One Stop Systems had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.39%. As a group, analysts expect that One Stop Systems Inc will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other One Stop Systems news, CEO Steve D. Cooper purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.74 per share, with a total value of $26,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James M. Reardon sold 64,132 shares of One Stop Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total transaction of $108,383.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in One Stop Systems stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems Inc (NASDAQ:OSS) by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,527 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.05% of One Stop Systems worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial grade computer systems and components that are based on industry standard computer architectures worldwide. The company offers custom built servers; graphical processing unit compute accelerators; flash arrays; peripheral component interconnect expansion products and adaptors; storage management software; and infrastructure as a service solutions.

