One Stop Systems Inc (NASDAQ:OSS) Shares Acquired by Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in One Stop Systems Inc (NASDAQ:OSS) by 2.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 608,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,023 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in One Stop Systems were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

In other One Stop Systems news, CEO Steve D. Cooper purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.74 per share, with a total value of $26,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James M. Reardon sold 64,132 shares of One Stop Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total value of $108,383.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OSS. Noble Financial set a $4.00 price target on One Stop Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark started coverage on One Stop Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded One Stop Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised One Stop Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.75.

NASDAQ OSS traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,940. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.06. The firm has a market cap of $36.15 million, a P/E ratio of 41.50 and a beta of 2.22. One Stop Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $4.35.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 million. One Stop Systems had a positive return on equity of 6.39% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. On average, equities analysts expect that One Stop Systems Inc will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial grade computer systems and components that are based on industry standard computer architectures worldwide. The company offers custom built servers; graphical processing unit compute accelerators; flash arrays; peripheral component interconnect expansion products and adaptors; storage management software; and infrastructure as a service solutions.

