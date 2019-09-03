Omni Price Up 10.6% Over Last 7 Days (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. During the last seven days, Omni has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar. One Omni coin can now be bought for about $1.73 or 0.00016290 BTC on major exchanges including C-CEX, Bittrex, Poloniex and Cryptohub. Omni has a total market capitalization of $975,433.00 and $2,027.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.98 or 0.00647657 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00010594 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000748 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00014902 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000042 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000555 BTC.

About Omni

Omni (OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 618,603 coins and its circulating supply is 562,287 coins. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni

Omni Coin Trading

Omni can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Bittrex, Cryptohub and Poloniex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

