Omega Diagnostics Group (LON:ODX) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $9.77

Shares of Omega Diagnostics Group Plc (LON:ODX) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.77 and traded as high as $11.10. Omega Diagnostics Group shares last traded at $11.00, with a volume of 119,662 shares traded.

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Omega Diagnostics Group in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

Get Omega Diagnostics Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of $14.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 9.77 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 11.21.

Omega Diagnostics Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes medical diagnostics products. The company operates in three segments: Allergy and Autoimmune, Food Intolerance, and Infectious Diseases and Other. The Allergy and Autoimmune segment engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of in-vitro allergy and autoimmune tests used by doctors to diagnose patients with allergies and autoimmune diseases.

Featured Article: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Diagnostics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Diagnostics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.