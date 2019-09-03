Omega Diagnostics Group (LON:ODX) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $9.77

Shares of Omega Diagnostics Group Plc (LON:ODX) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.77 and traded as high as $11.10. Omega Diagnostics Group shares last traded at $11.00, with a volume of 119,662 shares traded.

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Omega Diagnostics Group in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

The company has a market cap of $14.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 9.77 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 11.21.

About Omega Diagnostics Group (LON:ODX)

Omega Diagnostics Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes medical diagnostics products. The company operates in three segments: Allergy and Autoimmune, Food Intolerance, and Infectious Diseases and Other. The Allergy and Autoimmune segment engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of in-vitro allergy and autoimmune tests used by doctors to diagnose patients with allergies and autoimmune diseases.

