Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.20

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.20 and traded as high as $16.29. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 shares last traded at $16.26, with a volume of 7,979 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.20.

Get Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXR. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 108,543 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 9,091 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 194,715 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after buying an additional 14,001 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 3,223 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 53,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 8,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,667 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. 14.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 Company Profile (NYSE:NXR)

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.