Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd (NYSE:NRK) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.98

Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd (NYSE:NRK)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.98 and traded as low as $13.65. Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd shares last traded at $13.65, with a volume of 300 shares.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.98.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%.
Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd Company Profile (NYSE:NRK)
Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income, covered by insurance from insurers with a claims-paying ability, exempt from regular federal and New York income tax and are rated Baa, BBB or better and having an average maturity of 15.98 years.
