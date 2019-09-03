Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd (NYSE:NRK) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.98

Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd (NYSE:NRK)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.98 and traded as low as $13.65. Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd shares last traded at $13.65, with a volume of 300 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.98.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Next Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd by 98.4% during the 1st quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 122,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 60,567 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 616,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,846,000 after purchasing an additional 107,612 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd during the 1st quarter worth $2,910,000. Finally, Family Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd by 280.6% during the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 68,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 50,220 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd Company Profile (NYSE:NRK)

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income, covered by insurance from insurers with a claims-paying ability, exempt from regular federal and New York income tax and are rated Baa, BBB or better and having an average maturity of 15.98 years.

