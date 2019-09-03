Nuvectra (NASDAQ:NVTR) Shares Down 3.1%

Nuvectra Corp (NASDAQ:NVTR)’s stock price fell 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.86 and last traded at $1.89, 12,321 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,073,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVTR. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on Nuvectra from $18.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Nuvectra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nuvectra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Nuvectra to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.89 and a 200-day moving average of $6.34. The stock has a market cap of $34.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Nuvectra (NASDAQ:NVTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $12.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 million. Nuvectra had a negative return on equity of 58.23% and a negative net margin of 99.08%. Research analysts expect that Nuvectra Corp will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nuvectra news, President Joseph Paul Hanchin sold 7,900 shares of Nuvectra stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total value of $31,442.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVTR. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuvectra in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,987,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Nuvectra by 961.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 641,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 581,444 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nuvectra in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,377,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Nuvectra by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 491,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 204,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Nuvectra in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $634,000. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

About Nuvectra

Nuvectra Corporation, a neurostimulation medical device company, develops and commercializes neurostimulation technology platform for the treatment of various disorders in neuroscience and clinical markets. The company offers Algovita, a spinal cord stimulation system for the treatment of chronic intractable pain of the trunk and limbs.

