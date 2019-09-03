Nutanix (NTNX) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX) in the last few weeks:
- 8/29/2019 – Nutanix had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $41.00 to $29.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/29/2019 – Nutanix had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $29.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 8/29/2019 – Nutanix had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $35.00 to $25.00.
- 8/28/2019 – Nutanix had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $39.00 to $32.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/27/2019 – Nutanix had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from $28.00 to $25.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 8/22/2019 – Nutanix was given a new $46.00 price target on by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/16/2019 – Nutanix was given a new $22.00 price target on by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 8/13/2019 – Nutanix had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $41.00.
- 8/2/2019 – Nutanix was given a new $48.00 price target on by analysts at Maxim Group. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/1/2019 – Nutanix was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
NASDAQ NTNX traded down $1.09 on Tuesday, reaching $23.14. 95,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,107,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.66. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 1.28. Nutanix Inc has a 12 month low of $17.74 and a 12 month high of $63.38.
Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $299.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.49 million. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 150.86% and a negative net margin of 50.25%. Nutanix’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nutanix Inc will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.
