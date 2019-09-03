Nutanix (NTNX) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX) in the last few weeks:

8/29/2019 – Nutanix had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $41.00 to $29.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/29/2019 – Nutanix had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $29.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/29/2019 – Nutanix had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $35.00 to $25.00.

8/28/2019 – Nutanix had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $39.00 to $32.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/27/2019 – Nutanix had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from $28.00 to $25.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/22/2019 – Nutanix was given a new $46.00 price target on by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/16/2019 – Nutanix was given a new $22.00 price target on by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/13/2019 – Nutanix had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $41.00.

8/2/2019 – Nutanix was given a new $48.00 price target on by analysts at Maxim Group. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/1/2019 – Nutanix was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

NASDAQ NTNX traded down $1.09 on Tuesday, reaching $23.14. 95,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,107,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.66. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 1.28. Nutanix Inc has a 12 month low of $17.74 and a 12 month high of $63.38.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $299.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.49 million. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 150.86% and a negative net margin of 50.25%. Nutanix’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nutanix Inc will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 191,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,983,000 after acquiring an additional 17,691 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 919,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,248,000 after acquiring an additional 140,610 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in Nutanix during the 1st quarter valued at $1,020,000. 64.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

