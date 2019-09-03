NuShares Enhanced Yield 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Declares — Dividend of $0.06 (NYSEARCA:NUSA)

NuShares Enhanced Yield 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUSA) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0608 per share on Thursday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

Shares of NYSEARCA:NUSA traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $25.06. 7,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,651. NuShares Enhanced Yield 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.13 and a 1-year high of $25.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.74.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for NuShares Enhanced Yield 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares Enhanced Yield 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.