Numeraire Reaches Market Cap of $6.53 Million (NMR)

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. Numeraire has a total market capitalization of $6.53 million and approximately $699.00 worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Numeraire has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. One Numeraire token can currently be bought for about $4.84 or 0.00045448 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit and DDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Numeraire alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002465 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009429 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00212754 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $134.71 or 0.01265691 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000592 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00017631 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00087216 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Numeraire Token Profile

Numeraire launched on June 21st, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 2,349,328 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,349,328 tokens. Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai . Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai . The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai . The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Numeraire Token Trading

Numeraire can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numeraire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Numeraire using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Numeraire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Numeraire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.