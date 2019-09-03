Numen Capital LLP Trims Position in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD)

Numen Capital LLP trimmed its position in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950,000 shares during the quarter. Rite Aid comprises about 0.3% of Numen Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Numen Capital LLP’s holdings in Rite Aid were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RAD. Leisure Capital Management increased its stake in Rite Aid by 4.5% during the first quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 170,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 7,316 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Rite Aid by 12.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 8,444 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Rite Aid by 161.4% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 26,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 16,286 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Rite Aid by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,586,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 25,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Rite Aid by 4.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 938,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 36,337 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RAD shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rite Aid in a research note on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Shares of RAD traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.33. 34,558 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,945,611. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.23. Rite Aid Co. has a 12 month low of $5.04 and a 12 month high of $28.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 3.40% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rite Aid Co. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and a range of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

