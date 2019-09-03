Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Sells 202 Shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc cut its holdings in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in CDW were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its stake in CDW by 9.4% in the first quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC purchased a new position in CDW in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in CDW by 146.2% in the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 12,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its stake in CDW by 8.9% in the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 2,336 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in CDW in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.05. 10,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,832. The company has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.63 and a 200 day moving average of $105.51. CDW has a 52-week low of $74.32 and a 52-week high of $120.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 82.78% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CDW will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

In related news, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.90, for a total value of $142,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $384,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,001,213.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,707 shares of company stock worth $15,077,025. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

CDW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on CDW in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America initiated coverage on CDW in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CDW from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.13.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

