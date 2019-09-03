Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Invests $232,000 in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 193,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,927,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 306,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,028,000 after purchasing an additional 56,177 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 6.2% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 490.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in the first quarter valued at about $239,000. 13.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LBRDA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.33.

LBRDA traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $104.80. 6,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,148. The stock has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a PE ratio of 274.97 and a beta of 1.26. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A has a twelve month low of $68.76 and a twelve month high of $107.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

