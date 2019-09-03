Norinchukin Bank The Has $2.78 Million Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Norinchukin Bank The lowered its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,821 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. FMR LLC grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 15.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,262,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $788,932,000 after purchasing an additional 300,904 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 76.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 331,061 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $115,450,000 after acquiring an additional 143,204 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 13.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 965,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $334,867,000 after acquiring an additional 117,270 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 838,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $204,993,000 after acquiring an additional 62,309 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 123.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 101,172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,282,000 after acquiring an additional 55,806 shares during the period. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.03, for a total value of $708,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,368 shares in the company, valued at $2,962,523.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sally E. Blount sold 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.28, for a total value of $113,173.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,327.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,715 shares of company stock worth $958,441 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ULTA stock traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $238.91. The company had a trading volume of 108,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,331. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 12 month low of $224.43 and a 12 month high of $368.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $332.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $336.82. The company has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.08.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.03). Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Ulta Beauty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $395.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $395.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $315.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $384.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $305.48.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

