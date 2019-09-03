Nordex (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) shares were down 1.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.91 and last traded at $9.91, approximately 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.03.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.24.

Nordex Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NRDXF)

Nordex SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes multi-megawatt onshore wind turbines worldwide. It also provides project development services, as well as acquires rights and creates the infrastructure required to construct wind power systems at suitable locations. In addition, the company offers planning, delivery, installation, and commissioning of various electrical and technical automation systems, as well as the infrastructural measures required for wind turbines.

