Nokia Oyj’s (NOK) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum restated their buy rating on shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) in a research report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NOK. Charter Equity upgraded Nokia Oyj from a market perform rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Nokia Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nokia Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James upgraded Nokia Oyj from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Danske upgraded Nokia Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Nokia Oyj currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.83.

Shares of NOK stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.87. 19,574,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,060,215. Nokia Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $4.71 and a fifty-two week high of $6.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.29.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Nokia Oyj had a positive return on equity of 7.84% and a negative net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Nokia Oyj by 35.9% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 710,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 187,540 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in Nokia Oyj by 57.2% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 111,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 40,478 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC raised its position in Nokia Oyj by 13.6% in the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 20,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in Nokia Oyj in the second quarter valued at about $36,216,000. Finally, Columbia Asset Management raised its position in Nokia Oyj by 6.7% in the second quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 45,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

