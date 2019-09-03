Nimiq (NIM) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $331,145.00

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded up 28.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One Nimiq coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Trade Satoshi, LATOKEN and BTC-Alpha. Nimiq has a total market cap of $4.40 million and approximately $331,145.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nimiq has traded 58.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10,655.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $180.68 or 0.01695642 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.11 or 0.02852876 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.83 or 0.00645679 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $75.15 or 0.00704970 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00010594 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00064204 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.65 or 0.00437618 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00008816 BTC.

Nimiq Profile

NIM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 5,458,538,200 coins and its circulating supply is 4,468,038,200 coins. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq.

Nimiq Coin Trading

Nimiq can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Trade Satoshi, HitBTC and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

