Nicholas Investment Partners LP Takes $2.76 Million Position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 22,516 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,762,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the second quarter valued at $264,000. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the second quarter valued at $395,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the second quarter valued at $6,672,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 24.1% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 581 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 96.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 542,221 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,521,000 after buying an additional 265,853 shares during the period. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 1,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.55, for a total value of $151,962.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,370 shares in the company, valued at $1,025,743.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary L. Lauer sold 9,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.77, for a total transaction of $1,355,120.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,528,173.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,221 shares of company stock valued at $2,323,922. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FIS. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Raymond James set a $149.00 price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.26.

NYSE FIS traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $136.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,347,567. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 52 week low of $94.53 and a 52 week high of $140.73. The company has a market capitalization of $44.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.16.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is 26.77%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

