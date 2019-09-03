Nicholas Investment Partners LP Lowers Stock Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP cut its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 94.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,277 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 188,723 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the second quarter worth $35,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the second quarter worth $36,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts during the first quarter worth $36,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts during the first quarter worth $48,000. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WYNN. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Nomura reduced their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.93.

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN traded down $4.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,590,916. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $119.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.00. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $90.06 and a 1-year high of $151.50.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The casino operator reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 34.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.16%.

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

