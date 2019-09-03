Nicholas Investment Partners LP Buys New Stake in Lovesac Co (NASDAQ:LOVE)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in Lovesac Co (NASDAQ:LOVE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 53,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned 0.37% of Lovesac at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LOVE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lovesac in the 4th quarter valued at $419,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lovesac by 147.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 32,607 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Lovesac during the fourth quarter worth $288,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Lovesac by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Lovesac by 1,264.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LOVE. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Lovesac in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Lovesac and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Lovesac in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lovesac from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.14.

Shares of NASDAQ LOVE traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,561. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.25. Lovesac Co has a 1-year low of $15.56 and a 1-year high of $46.79.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $40.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.66 million. Lovesac had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 8.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lovesac Co will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

