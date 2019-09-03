Nicholas Investment Partners LP Acquires Shares of 1,000 ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,241,000. Swedbank purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,576,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ANSYS by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,779,063 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,238,602,000 after buying an additional 312,390 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP boosted its position in ANSYS by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 941,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $171,958,000 after buying an additional 310,181 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in ANSYS by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 635,124 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,043,000 after buying an additional 139,866 shares during the period. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $206.47. 164,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,775. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 39.63 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $208.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.52. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.80 and a 12 month high of $219.59.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $370.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.31 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 17.17%. ANSYS’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ANSS shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ANSYS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $221.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.22.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

