Nicholas Investment Partners LP Acquires Shares of 1,000 ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,241,000. Swedbank purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,576,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ANSYS by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,779,063 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,238,602,000 after buying an additional 312,390 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP boosted its position in ANSYS by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 941,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $171,958,000 after buying an additional 310,181 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in ANSYS by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 635,124 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,043,000 after buying an additional 139,866 shares during the period. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ ANSS traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $206.47. 164,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,775. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 39.63 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $208.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.52. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.80 and a 12 month high of $219.59.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ANSS shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ANSYS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $221.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.22.
ANSYS Company Profile
ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.
