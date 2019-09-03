Nicholas Investment Partners LP Acquires New Holdings in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 68,809 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned 0.11% of LivePerson as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in LivePerson by 87.0% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,464,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,510,000 after acquiring an additional 681,616 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in LivePerson in the first quarter worth approximately $13,648,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in LivePerson by 887.0% in the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 483,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,776,000 after acquiring an additional 434,538 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in LivePerson by 10.7% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 3,381,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,138,000 after acquiring an additional 327,580 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in LivePerson by 43.1% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 561,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,745,000 after acquiring an additional 169,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

In other LivePerson news, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 23,601 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $644,071.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Lavan sold 15,000 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total transaction of $486,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,914 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,223 over the last ninety days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LPSN shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of LivePerson from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of LivePerson to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of LivePerson to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.13.

LPSN traded down $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.14. 5,886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 991,172. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -170.04 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.28. LivePerson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.98 and a 1 year high of $41.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $71.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.16 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 21.09% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that LivePerson, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

