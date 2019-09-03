Neurometrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.69

Neurometrix Inc (NASDAQ:NURO)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.69 and traded as high as $0.38. Neurometrix shares last traded at $0.35, with a volume of 6,060 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NURO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neurometrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Neurometrix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.69.

Neurometrix (NASDAQ:NURO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical device company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 million. Neurometrix had a negative net margin of 23.52% and a negative return on equity of 17.31%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Neurometrix Inc will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Neurometrix stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Neurometrix Inc (NASDAQ:NURO) by 386.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,605 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,102 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.07% of Neurometrix worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 16.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Neurometrix (NASDAQ:NURO)

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a healthcare company, develops and markets products for the detection, diagnosis, and monitoring of peripheral nerve and spinal cord disorders. The company develops wearable neuro-stimulation therapeutic devices and point-of-care neuropathy diagnostic tests to address chronic health conditions, including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes.

