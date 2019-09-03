NetKoin (NTK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $83,947.00

NetKoin (CURRENCY:NTK) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. During the last week, NetKoin has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. NetKoin has a market cap of $83,947.00 and approximately $493.00 worth of NetKoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NetKoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003183 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00054441 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.88 or 0.00310616 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009407 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006837 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000087 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001153 BTC.

NetKoin Token Profile

NetKoin (NTK) is a token. It launched on January 7th, 2018. NetKoin’s total supply is 7,426,060,094 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,453,537,916 tokens. NetKoin’s official website is www.netkoin.com . NetKoin’s official Twitter account is @netkoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

NetKoin Token Trading

NetKoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NetKoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NetKoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NetKoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

