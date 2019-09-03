Natmin Pure Escrow Price Tops $0.0002 (NAT)

Natmin Pure Escrow (CURRENCY:NAT) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 3rd. Natmin Pure Escrow has a market capitalization of $16,280.00 and approximately $4,095.00 worth of Natmin Pure Escrow was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Natmin Pure Escrow token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Fatbtc, Coinlim and BitMart. During the last seven days, Natmin Pure Escrow has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00053834 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.75 or 0.00311173 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009477 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006864 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000087 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Natmin Pure Escrow Token Profile

Natmin Pure Escrow (NAT) is a token. Natmin Pure Escrow’s total supply is 340,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,591,654 tokens. The Reddit community for Natmin Pure Escrow is /r/natminpureescrow and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Natmin Pure Escrow is www.natmin.io . Natmin Pure Escrow’s official Twitter account is @NatminPE . Natmin Pure Escrow’s official message board is medium.com/natmin-pure-escrow

Buying and Selling Natmin Pure Escrow

Natmin Pure Escrow can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinlim, Fatbtc and BitMart. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Natmin Pure Escrow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Natmin Pure Escrow should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Natmin Pure Escrow using one of the exchanges listed above.

