Nanometrics (NASDAQ:NANO) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nanometrics (NASDAQ:NANO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nanometrics is a leading provider of advanced, high-performance process control metrology and inspection systems used primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices, such as data storage components and discrete including high-brightness LEDs and power management components. It’s automated and integrated metrology systems measure critical dimensions, device structures, overlay registration, topography and various thin film properties, including film thickness as well as optical, electrical and material properties. The company’s process control solutions are deployed throughout the fabrication process, from front-end-of-line substrate manufacturing, to high-volume production of semiconductors and other devices, to advanced wafer-scale packaging applications. Nanometrics’ systems enable advanced process control for device manufacturers, providing improved device yield at reduced manufacturing cycle time, supporting the accelerated product life cycles in the semiconductor market. “

NANO has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nanometrics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nanometrics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Nanometrics in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Nanometrics in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of Nanometrics stock opened at $27.29 on Friday. Nanometrics has a 12-month low of $25.52 and a 12-month high of $44.80. The company has a market cap of $677.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.16.

Nanometrics (NASDAQ:NANO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Nanometrics had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $67.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nanometrics will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy J. Stultz sold 47,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $1,681,429.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 257,249 shares in the company, valued at $9,014,004.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy J. Stultz sold 12,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $422,532.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 239,263 shares in the company, valued at $8,414,879.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,725 shares of company stock worth $2,129,533. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NANO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Nanometrics by 12.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,038,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,175,000 after acquiring an additional 450,356 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Nanometrics by 15.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,209,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,349,000 after acquiring an additional 163,008 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Nanometrics by 0.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,046,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,317,000 after acquiring an additional 7,090 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Nanometrics by 0.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 787,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Nanometrics by 23.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 457,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,137,000 after acquiring an additional 88,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Nanometrics Company Profile

Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices, and industrial and scientific applications worldwide. The company offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress metrology for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements.

